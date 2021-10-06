Mark Twain Zephyr comes to life downtown

HANNIBAL — The mystique and stories surrounding the Mark Twain Zephyr are coming back to Hannibal in brilliant color, with Ray Harvey creating a mural showcasing the iconic train.
The timing couldn’t be better, as the Mark Twain Zephyr train is in the process of a complete restoration. Robert Tabern, director of passenger development with the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad in Trego, Wisc., and his wife Kandace, have written two books in a three-book series about the storied train and its restoration. On Wednesday, they drove down to Hannibal to film Harvey’s creative process, with Robert Tabern getting a close-up view as he ascended on the lift with Harvey.
Tabern and Harvey both remarked about how everything came together so well. Tabern was taken aback by how the mural depiction of the front of the Mark Twain Zephyr is almost the same size as the actual train.
“I see it everyday at the railroad as I drive to work, and it’s really neat to see it here,” he said.
The train’s interiors are 90- to 95-percent complete, and a new power unit will be used for a “heart transplant” for the power unit dubbed Injun Joe. The medallion Harvey painted on the mural reflected a unique story of its own.
One of the Mark Twain Zephyr’s former owners took the medallion off the rear of the train to protect it from vandalism in 1962. At the time, the train was a few hours north of Hannibal, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. The train subsequently went to owners in Kansas City and Chicago, but the Iowa resident kept the medallion in his house.
There were reportedly several replicas of the medallion made, including word of one in Hannibal. The man gave the original to his daughter in 1990 in Texas. She passed away in the spring, and her grandson inherited the unique item she kept all those years. He heard about the restoration project and offered to sell it to the railroad.
“He felt, as we do, that it was the rightful place. We have the original medallion after all these years, and we agreed to keep it on public display — so you can come see the original medallion,” Tabern said.
They sent Harvey photos of the medallion, and he also studied photos sent by the Pony Express Museum to bring all the mural’s details together.
Harvey said the design was established a while ago, with the Mark Twain Zephyr in the forefront and flanked by a steam-powered predecessor which carried mail from Hannibal to St. Joseph, Mo. The mail went on Pony Express routes out west, and the train is on display at the Pony Express Museum in St. Joseph. He received donations from about 20 donors, and he noticed something special inside several of the envelopes.
“Usually, in with the check there would be a note, talking about their connection with the Zephyr,” Harvey said. “And it was people’s parents, grandparents, family members who worked in the baggage car or were a conductor or what have you. That was really cool. It was very sentimental, and it will be sentimental to many people who have a direct connection with the Zephyr.”
He stressed how many others had an indirect connection to the train, too. People waited for the Mark Twain Zephyr or watched it go by — “because it was quite a piece of art going down the tracks.”
Harvey was dodging spot showers Wednesday, which were thankfully coming from the east and keeping the wall dry. October is the last month he typically works outside, and he is very mindful of what Mother Nature will bring. He remembered how an abrupt snowstorm on Halloween 2019 forced him to resume painting the City Hall Mural the following spring.
Tuesday offered ideal conditions, and Harvey was able to paint all day. He said overcast skies without rain are ideal. He takes a break from noon to 2 p.m. if the sun is shining, because the glare makes it a challenge to see the colors he’s mixing.
Harvey carefully mixed colors to replicate the medallion featuring the likeness of Mark Twain from the rear of the train. The modern, “shovel-nose” design was penned by Albert Dean. Tabern pointed out how Harvey got the details of the Mark Twain Zephyr just right — design elements on two other Zephyr trains were slightly different. Harvey carefully added a bluish-green color on top of the base color of the medallion to replicate the oxidation present on the original.
Harvey looks forward to taking a family trip to see the restored train and visit the museum in Trego, Wisc. The train will offer excursions, and dinner cruises on the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad.
The Taberns were extremely excited to see the image of the Zephyr coming down the line, and Kandace Tabern marveled at how Harvey replicated the coloring on the medallion and how Mark Twain’s face rapidly appeared with each brush stroke around the edges. She was enthusiastic about how the mural and restoration would provide a special opportunity for reflection and sharing stories with future generations.
“It’s history coming to life. It’s something the next generation will get to see, and hopefully they’ll be able to pass along to their children and grandchildren,” Tabern said. She enjoyed working with her husband throughout the restoration process and writing the books, especially interviewing children who had a direct connection with the Mark Twain Zephyr.
“They get to tell their story of how they were involved with the train. That’s been one of my favorite things of the whole adventure,” she said.
On Friday, the Taberns will release a video teaser about the mural on their website, marktwainzephyr.com. A follow-up will be released the next Friday, and parts of the video will be included in a full video production in time for the Zephyr’s planned completion target in May 2022.
More information about Harvey’s murals, including photos of the latest mural as it is created, is available by visiting rayharveyart.com or his Facebook page.