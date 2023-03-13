HANNIBAL — The Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum will host their annual trivia night fundraiser on Thursday, March 30 at the American Legion Hall, 3819 Highway MM.

This year's theme is the Wild, Wild West, with all 10 rounds of trivia related to the old west. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with rounds of trivia beginning at 6:30 p.m.

