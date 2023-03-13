HANNIBAL — The Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum will host their annual trivia night fundraiser on Thursday, March 30 at the American Legion Hall, 3819 Highway MM.
This year's theme is the Wild, Wild West, with all 10 rounds of trivia related to the old west. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with rounds of trivia beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The Mark Twain Museum Trivia Night is a fundraiser in support of the two museums and five historic homes maintained by the Mark Twain Home Foundation.
Teams will compete in 10 rounds of trivia with 10 questions each round, all centered around the Wild, Wild West. Team entry is $100 for a team of up to 10 members.
The winning team receives a $100 cash prize. Another $100 cash award will go to the best western-themed table.
Wild, Wild West Trivia Night includes:
- Team Challenges
- Cowboy Minute to Win It Games
- 50/50 Raffle
- Silent Auction
- Live “mini” Auction
- Lots of Laughs
Items for the silent and live mini auction are needed.
