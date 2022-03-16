HANNIBAL — A fun-filled evening of auctions, “Redneck”-themed trivia and costume contests awaits as the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum Trivia Night returns Friday, March 25.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 55, 2819 Highway MM. The Annual Trivia Night is a major fundraiser supporting the five homes and two interactive museums the Mark Twain Home Foundation maintains.
As the evening draws closer, individuals and groups are encouraged to reach out if they can support the cause. Donations of auction items and sponsors for trivia rounds being sought.
Teams will compete in a familiar format of 10 rounds of trivia with 10 questions each.
Up to 10 people can register for $100 per team to join in the fun. The winning team receives a $100 cash prize.
Everyone is encouraged to come dressed in apparel like bib overalls and fishing and hunting gear for the costume contest. The winners will receive a $100 cash prize.
During the evening, silent auctions and live “mini” auctions will take place.
More information and online team registration form and sponsor forms are available by visiting https://marktwainmuseum.org/calendar/#march.
