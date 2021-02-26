Mark Twain letters show sentimental side

HANNIBAL — Sam Clemens, who wrote literary masterpieces under the pen name of Mark Twain, also wrote hundreds of letters to his wife, Livy, as he traveled on lecture tours. An exhibit of 42 of them, opened in February for Valentine's Day at the Mark Twain Museum Gallery and is continuing through March under the title Sam and Livy, A Love Story In Letters.
The letters begin with their courtship and continue throughout their lives.
"Some are serious, and some are funny," Museum Curator Henry Sweets said. "They show the loving relationship between the two and offer insight into the marriage.
"Sam fell in love with Livy (Olivia Langton) in 1867 when he was on a cruise to Europe and the Holy Land with her brother, Charles, and saw her photo."
Sweets explained the couple met later in New York at a Charles Dickens program, and Sam was more smitten at first. Later she agreed to marry him, but Sam wanted her father's approval. This came after Sam's friends gave him unflattering reports, and Livy's father said, "Take the girl. I know you better than they do."
They became engaged on Feb. 4, 1869, and were married on Feb. 2, 1870.
"When you think about a famous person you don't get into their family life, and this is an opportunity to really meet the family," Sweets said of the exhibit.
Melissa Cummins, the museum's marketing and community relations manager, put the exhibit together, using a book including the letters. It shares five stage of the couple's lives, she said.
She and Sweets encourage people to visit the exhibit and explained that all Hannibal residents have free admission to the museum properties.