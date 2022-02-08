PERRY, Mo. — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) recreation areas have been reopened following the recent winter storm.
Boat ramps, day use areas, hunter fishermen access areas, firewood cutting areas, David C. Berti shooting range, Frank Russell archery park, M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center, Project Office and other facilities that are normally open this time of year have reopened as the recent snow is being cleared.
Visitors are reminded to use caution in areas where snow is still present. Additional information on modifications, openings/closures or other situations related to USACE facilities at Mark Twain Lake will be announced if conditions change.
More information is available by calling the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573-565-2112, following USACE on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or emailing them at MarkTwainInfo@usace.army.mil.
