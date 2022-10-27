MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake invite everyone for an overview of operations and releases during the past year regarding water elevation. 

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday Nov. 7 at the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center. Joan Stemler, Chief of the Water Control Office, will discuss monitoring and regulating lake levels that facilitate a number of project purposes.

