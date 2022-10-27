MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake invite everyone for an overview of operations and releases during the past year regarding water elevation.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday Nov. 7 at the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center. Joan Stemler, Chief of the Water Control Office, will discuss monitoring and regulating lake levels that facilitate a number of project purposes.
The St. Louis District is responsible for maintaining the waterways that flow through a large part of eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois. Located within the District’s boundaries are 300 miles of the Mississippi River, including its four most southerly Lock and Dams and its confluence with the Missouri and Illinois River.
Also included are several tributary rivers, dozens of other small streams and five multi-purpose reservoirs — Lake Shelbyville, Carlyle Lake, Rend Lake, Mark Twain Lake and Lake Wappapello.
The M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center is located on Rt. J just south of the Clarence Cannon Dam.
