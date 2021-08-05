MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Mark Twain Lake level on Thursday, Aug. 5, was 619.2 NGVD. Normal lake elevation is 606.0 NGVD.
All four lane boat ramps are open, with courtesy docks installed at Robert Allen, South Fork, Stoutsville and Spalding. Ray Behrens boat ramp is open, however it does not have a courtesy dock in place. Visitors will likely find floating and submerged debris on the lake. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff remind everyone to be cautious and always wear a life jacket.
The following project areas and facilities are temporarily closed and will reopen as the lake level continues to drop and areas can be safely opened:
• Indian Creek Beach will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6
- John F. Spalding Beach will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6
- Mark Twain State Park Beach
- Joanna Trail
- Lick Creek Trail
- Hunter-Fisherman Access Areas: HF 11 (Rt N), HF 20 (Hwy FF), HF 61 (Duane Wheelan), HF 41 and HF 30.
Closings and facility impacts are subject to changing conditions. USACE officials look forward to seeing everyone at Mark Twain Lake.
Daily lake levels are available by going to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, River & Reservoir Daily Report on the web at http://mvs-wc.usace.army.mil/dresriv.html. More information about conditions at a favorite lake location or other facilities or services is available by contacting the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097, emailing MarkTwainInfo@usace.army.mil or following them on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.