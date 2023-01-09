PERRY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will host a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the M.W. Boudreaux Visitor Center to gather input from the area’s angling community on the Mark Twain Lake Fish Habitat Project.
USACE officials, with support from community volunteers and the Missouri Department of Conservation, have been engaged with creating fish habitat structures constructed of PVC materials and placing the structures in the basin of the lake to provide quality habitat and improve recreational fishing opportunities. This ongoing project has improved fisheries habitat at four locations of the lake.
