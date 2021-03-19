MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is expecting higher elevations at Mark Twain Lake throughout the month of March.
Currently, the Mark Twain Lake water elevation is at 609.79, and is expected to crest at 612.40 on March 29. This projection does include the forecasted precipitation and the generation schedule. USACE officials ask that visitors stay aware while on the lake, avoid areas where they may see large amounts of debris and wear a life jacket while on the water.
USACE staff apologizes for any inconveniences this may cause. During this time, they ask all of their recreation area visitors to follow posted signs in the area. The USACE greatly appreciates visitors' awareness and cooperation.
More information is available by calling the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097, following staff on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or emailing them at MarkTwainInfo@usace.army.mil.