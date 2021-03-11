MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake has announced campgrounds will begin opening Friday, April 2.
All sites may be reserved, and visitors will need a reservation prior to setting up on a site.
Reservations are available by visiting www.recreation.gov or calling 877-444-677. The phased opening schedule for the 2021 camping season can be found below.
Ray Behrens Campground
- Deer Run, campsites 1A-47B: Open April 2-Nov. 22
- Little Blue Stem, campsites 48-116: Open April 9-Oct. 11
- Cedar Ridge, campsites 117-157: Open May 7-Sept. 27
Indian Creek Campground
- Sentry Ridge, campsites 1–65: Open April 2-Nov. 22
- Night Hawk, campsites 66-95: Open April 30-Sept. 27
- Fox Loop, campsites 96-121, Open April 9 to Oct. 4
- Eagle Point, campsites 122-177: Open May 7-Sept. 6
- Hike-In, campsites 1HI-20HI: Open April 2-Sept. 9
Frank Russell Campground
- Equestrian, campsites 61-67: Open April 2-Nov. 1
- Flint Ridge, campsites 30-48: Open April 23-July 7 (The campsite will close for potential campsite upgrades)
- Flint Ridge, campsites 49-60: Open April 23-Nov. 1
- Clear View, campsites 21-29: Open May 14 to Sept. 27
- Joanna, campsites 1-20B: Open May 14-Sept. 27
Group Campgrounds
- John C. Briscoe Group Campground: Open April 30-Sept. 27
- Indian Creek Group Campground: Open May 21-Sept. 27 (Group Camp reservations will not be available until March 24.)
More information about opening dates or facilities is available by calling the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097 or emailing marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil. People may also follow the USACE on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They remind everyone not to forget to wear their life jacket.