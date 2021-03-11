MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake has announced campgrounds will begin opening Friday, April 2.

All sites may be reserved, and visitors will need a reservation prior to setting up on a site.

Reservations are available by visiting www.recreation.gov or calling 877-444-677. The phased opening schedule for the 2021 camping season can be found below.

Ray Behrens Campground

  • Deer Run, campsites 1A-47B: Open April 2-Nov. 22
  • Little Blue Stem, campsites 48-116: Open April 9-Oct. 11
  • Cedar Ridge, campsites 117-157: Open May 7-Sept. 27

Indian Creek Campground

  • Sentry Ridge, campsites 1–65: Open April 2-Nov. 22
  • Night Hawk, campsites 66-95: Open April 30-Sept. 27
  • Fox Loop, campsites 96-121, Open April 9 to Oct. 4
  • Eagle Point, campsites 122-177: Open May 7-Sept. 6
  • Hike-In, campsites 1HI-20HI: Open April 2-Sept. 9

Frank Russell Campground

  • Equestrian, campsites 61-67: Open April 2-Nov. 1
  • Flint Ridge, campsites 30-48: Open April 23-July 7 (The campsite will close for potential campsite upgrades)
  • Flint Ridge, campsites 49-60: Open April 23-Nov. 1
  • Clear View, campsites 21-29: Open May 14 to Sept. 27
  • Joanna, campsites 1-20B: Open May 14-Sept. 27

Group Campgrounds

  • John C. Briscoe Group Campground: Open April 30-Sept. 27
  • Indian Creek Group Campground: Open May 21-Sept. 27 (Group Camp reservations will not be available until March 24.)

More information about opening dates or facilities is available by calling the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097 or emailing marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil. People may also follow the USACE on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They remind everyone not to forget to wear their life jacket.

Recommended for you