STAFF REPORT
MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) at Mark Twain Lake announced campgrounds will open Friday, April 1.
All sites are reservable, and visitors will need a reservation prior to setting up on a site. Reservations are available at www.recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777. Additional campground loop opening/closing dates are:
Ray Behrens Campground
- Deer Run, Sites 1A-47B, open Friday, April 1 to Monday, Nov. 21
- Ray Behrens: Little Blue Stem, Sites 48-116, open Friday, April 8 to Monday, Oct. 17
- Ray Behrens: Cedar Ridge, Sites 117-157, open Friday, April 22 to Monday, Oct. 17
Indian Creek Campground
- Indian Creek: Sentry Ridge, Sites 1–65, open Friday, April 1 to Monday, Nov. 21
- Indian Creek: Night Hawk, Sites 66-95, open Friday, April 29 to Monday, Sept. 26
- Indian Creek: Fox Loop, Sites 96-121, open Friday, April 8 to Monday, Oct. 3
- Indian Creek: Eagle Point, Sites 122-177, open Monday, May 6 to Monday, Sept. 5
- Indian Creek: Hike-In, Sites HI1-HI20, open holiday weekends
The Frank Russell Campground will be closed for the 2022 season to upgrade sites to full-service, including water and sewer hook-ups. Equestrian sites 61-67 will be open Friday, April 1 to Monday, Oct. 31.
The John C. Briscoe Group Camp will be open Friday, April 22 to Monday, Oct. 17. Indian Creek Group Campground will be open Friday, April 29 to Monday, Sept. 26.
Visitors must make group camp reservations through www.recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777.
More information about opening dates or facilities is available by calling the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573-565-2112 or emailing marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil.
People can also follow USACE on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. USACE staff remind everyone to remember to wear their life jacket – it will not work unless it is worn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.