MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake announced an amateur photo contest will take place from in partnership with the Mark Twain Lake Visitors and Educational Resource Center Committee.
The free contest is open to anyone from the public. Photos will be accepted in-person only during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the M.W. Boudreaux Center.
Submitted photos should represent the Mark Twain Lake area and can be from the past or present.
There is a maximum submission of four photos per person. Photo sizes can range from 4X6" to no larger than 8X10".
Voting will be in-person and open to everyone who did not submit a photo for the contest.
Winners will be announced during the week of Monday, Dec. 19 and a prize will be awarded to the photo’s owner who has the most votes in each category.
The following categories will be open for submission:
- Nature (animals)
- Nature (plants)
- Recreation (water) — must be wearing a U.S. Coast Guard approved PFD
- Recreation (land)
- Astronomy/solar
- Weather events
More information is available by calling 573-565-2112 visiting the Mark Twain Lake - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Facebook page or emailing marktwainInfo@usace.army.mil.
