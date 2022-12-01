HANNIBAL — Mark Twain Junior High School eighth grade students made a positive impact throughout the area for Giving Tuesday, and students from sixth and seventh grade are poised to do the same with a project stemming from a partnership between Be The Change For Your Community and the school.

Amy Vaughn, founder of Be The Change For Your Community, explained the effort began with a conversation she had with Destiny Loutzenhiser, a previous member of Kids in Motion. Vaughn led the group, under the umbrella of Douglass Community Services and a United Way recipient, as program director until 2018.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.