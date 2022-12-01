HANNIBAL — Mark Twain Junior High School eighth grade students made a positive impact throughout the area for Giving Tuesday, and students from sixth and seventh grade are poised to do the same with a project stemming from a partnership between Be The Change For Your Community and the school.
Amy Vaughn, founder of Be The Change For Your Community, explained the effort began with a conversation she had with Destiny Loutzenhiser, a previous member of Kids in Motion. Vaughn led the group, under the umbrella of Douglass Community Services and a United Way recipient, as program director until 2018.
Loutzenhiser was one of the children in the program during Vaughn's first year, 2006. She and fellow youth honed their work ethic and performed community service projects. Vaughn shared advice during orientation that stuck with her through the years — if she wanted to do something, she could do it and each child's future was up to them.
Loutzenhiser went on to serve as a Kids in Motion supervisor. Later, she taught special education for four years at Mark Twain Junior High School before taking a teaching position in Troy.
One day, Loutzenhiser was meeting with Mark Twain Junior Principal Jennifer Hays for a staff meeting. The resulting discussion about concerns related to addressing student behavior.
"All of us teachers agreed that taking ownership of our school and community was important, but making that happen was difficult," she said. "So, I started talking about my experience with Kids in Motion, and how it made a difference in my life, and I'd seen it as a supervisor work with other kids — that when they do community service projects, they take ownership of their hard work — and it changes their attitude as a whole."
Hays soon reached out to Vaughn, and a partnership formed so students in the school could work together to make a positive impact in time for the holidays. Vaughn organized the efforts by several local groups, agencies and institutions.
"We decided to do these service projects between Thanksgiving and Christmas — kind of for the holidays — to show the kids the importance of community service, and they absolutely loved it," Vaughn said.
Hays said the efforts were positive, with 70 eighth graders dividing into groups of 10 students each to embark on different missions. She commended bus drivers, school staff and faculty members and other adults who helped make the effort a success.
The first day of the service projects occurred on Giving Tuesday, with eighth grade students performing various projects: one team visited North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) to assist with food sorting and distribution, another team created Valentine's Day bags and cards for foster families at Birthday Blessings, a third team assisted Ralls County Food Pantry personnel with sorting of canned goods, moving boxes and performing outside maintenance work, other students created ornaments for nursing home residents at Mission 180, another team played games with residents at Luther Manor and decorated for the holidays and two other teams paid a visit to Hannibal-LaGrange University — one team picked up sticks and trash around the campus and another assisted HLGU employees with disassembling and recycling old computers.
Hays said Mark Twain Junior High School students aren't done helping out — sixth graders will perform service projects on Friday, and seventh graders will be giving back the following Friday. Sixth grade students will reach out with projects including supporting Feed America and Beth Haven residents, and seventh grade students will take part in activities such as visiting nursing homes and helping out at the food pantry. She was delighted to see the students witnessing the joy that community outreach can provide in their community.
"As teachers and a principal, we always would like to see our kids do more community service. A lot of times, community service is associated with a punishment," Hays said, stressing she wanted the project to show that the students could make a positive impact through something they chose to do, not as a consequence for doing something wrong.
Hays plans to talk with teachers about the potential to conduct large-scale service projects like this in the future, noting school groups such as FFA and NHS regularly give back to the community. After the entire eighth grade class was done with their efforts, she gave them a survey and received positive reviews about the experience.
"One of the students said they wished they could do it every week, one of them said they loved it — 'it was a 10 out of 10' and they would recommend that we do it again and one of the kids said they liked destroying computers," Hays said.
Vaughn visited each location on Giving Tuesday, and she was delighted to see the smiles on the students' faces and the difference they made with every action. She is excited about the impact sixth and seventh grade students from Mark Twain Junior High School will be able to make as well. So far, the endeavor has made a lasting impression for everyone involved.
Loutzenhiser commended Hays and Vaughn for their positive approaches and dedication to supporting the community service efforts for the students. She was thrilled to hear about the positive results to far.
"It makes me super happy. I'm jealous that I'm not there to be part of it," Loutzenhiser said.
Vaughn emphasized how Loutzenhiser's past experience directly led to sharing the value of community service with today's youth.
"Someone who had been impacted by community service and giving back to others when they were 12 years old is what started this whole process," she said, noting how Loutzenhiser exemplified how a child can overcome obstacles to achieve success and share her joy with other people.
If any community organizations or school districts would like to pursue youth service projects, they can contact Vaughn at Be The Change For Your Community at 573-231-1775.
