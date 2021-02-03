CENTER, Mo. — G.W. Dimmett was busy working with fellow Schwada Builders crew members when he saw a glimmer of history after removing the 1959 cornerstone at Mark Twain High School for entrance improvement work in November.
Dimmett immediately knew the shiny, handmade and welded copper box was a time capsule — sharing his discovery with excited Ralls County R-II School District staff and faculty.
Dr. Delores Woodhurst, Mark Twain Junior High School Principal and lifelong Ralls County resident, scanned the documents to share with area residents. The time capsule will be replaced on Thursday, Feb. 4, containing the original documents and several items from the 2020-2021 school year.
New additions to be tucked inside the time capsule will include bond issue materials, newspaper articles, listings of students and employees, a teacher pay schedule, COVID-19 communications, a mask and the district's long range facility plan, said Superintendent Dr. Tara Lewis.
The box was about four-and-a-half feet above the ground, and the documents inside were carefully wrapped in plastic sheathing. The time capsule was perfectly preserved behind the cornerstone, which was laid by members of the Ralls Masonic Lodge No. 33.
The time capsule's contents from 1959 include a letter from Lodge members, listings of teachers and district employees, newspaper articles and the program materials from the Cornerstone Laying ceremony held on Sunday, Sept. 13, 1959.
Images of the documents were shared on the Mark Twain High School Facebook page and Twitter account, and the memories soon came flooding back for former students and relatives from decades past.
"I think this is amazing to see,” said Diana Daugherty.
Laura Hummel also shared her enthusiasm about the glimpse back in time. "This is so neat!" Hummel said.
Ralls County R-II Board of Education President Ron Evans was a student at the time of the cornerstone laying.
"I remember when the time capsule was placed, but I forgot about it until the discovery,” Evans said.
Evans will get to see the time capsule's journey come full circle during the Feb. 4 replacement, with Lewis inviting him to be a part of the celebration. Lewis said the time capsule discovery brought joy amid the challenges posed by the pandemic.
"The discovery of any time capsule is exciting to those involved as it offers a glimpse into the important artifacts of that moment in time. This discovery in the middle of a pandemic offered additional positivity for the district," Lewis said. "COVID-19 has created uncertainty and division among persons, a time capsule discovery brings people together on common ground."
And the ballot question for the district's long-range plan directly led to the discovery which brought smiles and memories back for many people.
"The passage of the ballot questions to provide for $8,000,000 in improvement projects over the next four years is celebrated by residents of all ages," Lewis said. "Without the passage of the bond and this improvement project, it is difficult to imagine the time capsule may have never been discovered."