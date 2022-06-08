HANNIBAL — During its regular meeting on June 2, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a bridge rehabilitation contract in Marion County.
A $818,799 contract was awarded to Olympus Painting Contractors, Inc. for a bridge rehabilitation project on I-72 in Marion County on the Mark Twain Memorial Bridge over the Mississippi River in Hannibal.
More information is available by calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visiting www.modot.org/northeast.
