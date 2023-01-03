Mark Twain Boyhood Home reaches goal for Riedel grant

Riedel Trustee Bill Craigmiles, left, presents a $10,000 matching grant to Mark Twain Boyhood Home Foundation CEO James Lundgren.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — A successful fundraising event at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home Foundation has earned a $10,000 match from the Riedel Foundation. The event called “Spirits and Sarcasm” brought in nearly $28,000, easily qualifying for matching funds.

“The fundraiser was a huge success, even exceeding our expectations for a first-time event,” said Mark Twain Boyhood Home Foundation CEO James Lundgren.

