Mark Twain Boyhood Home reaches goal for Riedel grant

HANNIBAL — A successful fundraising event at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home Foundation has earned a $10,000 match from the Riedel Foundation. The event called “Spirits and Sarcasm” brought in nearly $28,000, easily qualifying for matching funds.
“The fundraiser was a huge success, even exceeding our expectations for a first-time event,” said Mark Twain Boyhood Home Foundation CEO James Lundgren.
The proceeds will be used to replace outdated audio and video equipment at the Mark Twain Museum and Gallery. The new technology will help the museum to expand its programs.
In his lifetime, George H. Riedel was a generous supporter of the Mark Twain Museum.
“Our first grant from the Riedel estate was a $100,000 matching award to the Boyhood Home Foundation,” said long-time Trustee Bill Craigmiles. “We’ve made many contributions since then, because it was an important cause for Mr. Riedel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.