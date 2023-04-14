HANNIBAL — The Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum’s Tom and Becky Coordinator, Melissa Cummins announced Friday evening the names of the five boys and five girls selected as finalist for the 2023 – 2024 Tom and Becky Program.
Twenty-two Tom and Becky semifinalists completed a written exam over the history of Hannibal, Mark Twain, and his writings on Thursday afternoon at the Hannibal Middle School. On Friday, all candidates were scored in personal interviews at Hannibal LaGrange University by two panels of five judges. Judges for the interviews included those familiar with the Tom and Becky Program, Samuel Clemens, his writings, Hannibal, local tourism, were parents of past Tom or Becky ambassadors, or had represented Hannibal their selves as a Tom or Becky.
Scores of both the test and interviews were tallied and the top five boys and five girls were selected who will now have the opportunity to represent the city of Hannibal as “Goodwill Ambassadors." Their year as Tom and Becky will officially begin with the announcement of the “2023 – 2024 Official Couple” on July 4th in Central Park at noon during National Tom Sawyer Days this July.
Five finalists for Becky
Ella Bonvillian, daughter of Dave and Jessica Bonvillian
Abigail Carlson, daughter of Rev. Eric and Korie Carlson
Adilynn Jacobsen, daughter of Diron and Amy Jacobsen
Darby Rollins, daughter of Brandon and Alicia Rollins
Natalie Vandiver, daughter of Josh and Kristen Vandiver
Five finalists for Tom
Gabriel Dryden, son of Travis and Lisa Dryden
Jonathan Fenton, son of Timothy and Courtney Fenton
Mason McIntyre, son of Stewart and Amy McIntyre
Nathan Tweedy, son of Philip and Tory Tweedy
Kael Viehmann, son of Beau and Julie Viehmann
All 10 finalists will now begin preparations for the remaining two stages of the Tom and Becky judging process which will include a two-day “orientation” with a panel of three judges familiar with the program in late June and final judging on July 3 with a panel of three out-of-town judges.
Family, friends and supporters of the Tom and Becky Program are invited to attend the Annual Tom and Becky Dinner Cruise aboard the Mark Twain Riverboat scheduled for Thursday, June 22. Tickets will be available for the cruise by contacting any of the 10 finalists or through the Tom and Becky Program by reaching out to Melissa at the Mark Twain Museum, 573-221-9010 ext. 404.
