HANNIBAL — The Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum will host a festive tradition of ringing in the Christmas season and celebrating Mark Twain’s birthday throughout the day and evening Saturday, Nov. 28.
Melissa Cummins, marketing and community relations manager and Tom and Becky coordinator with the Mark Twain Museum, said the celebration will begin with an old-fashioned birthday party hosted by Tom and Becky Ambassadors. A moustache and beard contest — which could move to a virtual format this year — will gather proceeds for the James E. Cary Cancer Center in the spirit of No-Shave November. And the traditional Gingerbread House Contest will soon line the windows of the museum with colorful creations.
The Sixth Annual Mark Twain Birthday Bash celebrates Mark Twain’s 185th birthday, with Tom and Becky Ambassadors leading old-fashioned crafts and games. The format has been changed in response to the pandemic, with groups of 10 children for each of three available sessions at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Traditional activities include making birthday hats, wooden disc snowman ornaments and Christmas trees from twigs and rags, beaded necklaces and moustaches on a stick. Games include a Mark Twain-themed version of musical chairs called Musical Moustaches and Pin the Moustache on Mark Twain.
After the children make their crafts, they can take them home, along with a birthday cupcake and juice box.
Gingerbread houses are being accepted now through 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, with three categories: youth 12 and under, adults 13 and over and a kit category. Contest sponsors County Market and Walmart will award prizes in each group — the adult winner will receive a $50 gift card from County Market, the youth winner will receive a $50 Walmart gift card and the kit category winner will receive a $100 Walmart gift card. Cummins has been busy preparing a village which will include a train circling the creations, and she said people’s choice voting for the gingerbread houses will take place during the Living Windows event on Saturday, Dec. 12.
An expanded moustache and beard contest will build upon the three moustache categories from past years. Jay Fohey, owner of Schmidt and White Barber Shop, became the event’s sponsor last year and suggested adding categories for beards for the 2020 event. Fohey is providing prizes for winners and will match each $5 registration donation to go to the James E. Cary Cancer Center.
The traditional moustache categories of Dapper ‘Stache, where styling products and rubber bands can be used to make a fancy moustache; Manliest Moustache, which is all-natural; and the Mark Twain style of moustache, a bushy, walrus style that hangs down over the mouth — will be joined by three beard categories: Full Beard Freestyle, which allows the use of styling products and items like rubber bands, Full Beard Natural and Goatee. Cummins looks forward to the contest growing as the proceeds go toward a good cause for no-shave November.
“We would love for our beard and moustache contest to grow — to bring in people from all over the world, not only just Mark Twain enthusiasts or locals — but people from other areas as well,” Cummins said, noting the possibility of moving the contest to a virtual format would allow people to participate who might not be able to make it physically.
The Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at the Hill and Main streets, with music performed by the Salvation Army brass band and carols led by Tom and Becky Ambassadors. As dusk settles, the countdown will commence, and the Christmas tree and Mark Twain Boyhood Home gardens will be illuminated. There will be plenty of space for visitors to socially distance, and masks are requested.
Pre-registration opportunities for the birthday celebration and more information are available by calling Cummins at 573-221-9010, ext. 404 or emailing melissa.cummins@marktwainmuseum.org.