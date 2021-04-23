The Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum’s Tom and Becky Coordinator, Melissa Cummins announced Friday evening the names of the five boys and five girls selected as finalist for the 2021–2022 Tom and Becky Contest.
Twenty-four semifinalists completed a written exam over the history of Hannibal, Mark Twain and his writings on Thursday afternoon at Hannibal Middle School and completed personal interviews on Friday afternoon at Hannibal LaGrange University by panels of five judges who are familiar with the Tom and Becky Program and Hannibal tourism. Twelve young men and twelve young women were narrowed down to the Top 5 boys and 5 girls who will now have the opportunity to represent the city of Hannibal as “Goodwill Ambassadors.” They’re year as Tom and Becky will officially begin with the announcement of the “2021 – 2022 Official Couple” on July 4th in Central Park during National Tom Sawyer Days.
The five finalists for Becky are: Kasey DeStefane, parents Rick DeStefane and Mary Otte; Lucy Gossett, parents Alex and Angela Gossett; Anna Hall, parents Scott and Melissa Hall; Julia Lee, parents Josh and J’Nelle Lee; and Greta Welch, parents Casey and Katy Welch.
The five finalists for Tom are: Bennett Baumgardner, parents Brice and Cara Baumgardner; Evan Dalton, parents John and Tracie Hark; Jaxon Lay, parents Matthew Lay and Edie Graupman; James Wetton, parents Steve and Karen Wetton; and Chase Youngwirth, parents Nathan and Jeanne Youngwirth.
All ten finalists will now begin preparations for the remaining two stages of the Tom and Becky judging process which will include a two-day “orientation” with a panel of three judges familiar with the program in late June and the final judging on July 3 with a panel of three out-of-town judges.
Family, friends and supporters of the Tom and Becky Program are invited to attend the Annual Tom and Becky Dinner Cruise aboard the Mark Twain Riverboat scheduled for June 22. Tickets will be available for the cruise from any of the ten finalists or by contacting Melissa at the Mark Twain Museum at 573-221-9010 ext. 404.