CENTER, Mo. — The efforts of Mark Twain High School’s Doug Shaffer to reverse the fortunes of the school’s music program have received national recognition.
Schaffer, the second-year director of bands at the school, was named last month as one of 40 young band directors under the age of 40 cited as the best at what they do across the nation in the inaugural Yamaha 40-Under-40 Awards.
Schaffer was nominated by band parents for his rapid job of revitalizing the Mark Twain music program.
“Before I even get started to address this, I want to point out a lot of it this goes to the kids,” Schaffer said. “Any director worth his or her salt will say the kids are doing the work for them.”
In making the announcement, Yamaha said a band parents wrote that Schaffer “marched in and brought a program to life.”
Schaffer, the parent said, recommended a three-week fine arts exploratory class where sixth-graders can experience art and band so they can choose which fine arts class they want to continue.
“Since implementing the class, our beginning band numbers shot up with 60% of them joining band,” wrote the parent.
When Schafer was named band director, just over 20 students enrolled in band. His first move was to conduct a band summer camp in 2019 to create expectations for students.
It was culture shock for many students, but Schaffer emerged from camp with a core of students to rebuild the band program.
“I came in and tried to establish a culture of how we successfully get things done, and I got a lot of buy-in,” he said. “We got to the concept that when we are rehearsing, we are reinforcing the fundamentals with an eye to the future.”
Schaffer, 30, is a graduate of Wright City High School, where he played tuba for his father, who was — and is still — the band director.
He attended Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., for his undergraduate education, and received a master’s degree from Central Methodist University.
After college, he took his first job at the Laquey School District, which is near Fort Leonard Wood in mid-Missouri.
Schaffer’s wife of five years, Rebekah, coaches the school’s color guard. She is pursuing an education degree at Hannibal-LaGrange University.
During his first year, Schaffer stepped up junior high school band programming, which is paying dividends as he retained 100% of the student musicians into the 2020-21 school year.
Also, despite the pandemic, his students hosted the first Mark Twain Invitational Band Festival with 12 bands participating in a parade and a field show competition.
“My kids showed incredible resiliency by still being able to put together a show and compete,” Schaffer said. “There were several schedule changes, as well as cancelled rehearsals, but the kids still brought their best to the festival, and honestly the whole season.”
Dr. Tara Lewis, superintendent of Ralls County Schools, said that the school board is proud of Schaffer’s recognition in the inaugural Yamaha 40-Under-40 class.
“Mr. Schaffer joined the Mark Twain faculty two years ago and is building a band program through multiple performance successes, excitement for the music program itself, teaching students a practice work ethic that results in competition success, and through the organization of future competitions and performance events,” Lewis said. “The students at Mark Twain are fortunate to have a dedicated instructor like Mr. Doug Schaffer to teach not only the fundamentals, but to gain a love for music. We are excited to see what the future holds for the Mark Twain band programs.”
Schaffer, meanwhile, says he hopes to put down deep roots in the Ralls County School District.
“I am firmly a Mark Twain Tiger,” Schaffer said.