Mark Twain Association of Realtors honors members

PALMYRA, Mo. — The Mark Twain Association of Realtors celebrated two years’ worth of milestones during its annual Awards Banquet on Thursday, at Hall’s Hall in Palmyra.
Association president Debbie Kendrick welcomed everyone to the banquet, celebrating new members who joined in 2021 and 2022. This year marked the return to an in-person celebration due to the pandemic. Sue Giroux, of Plowman and Associates, received a special plaque marking her 42 years of service.
She said the interest rate has drastically changed since she started out.
“The only thing I can say is, it’s changed a lot over these years — from 18%, I always talk about — down to about 2%. There’s a lot of difference in what things have cost over these years,” Giroux said.
Kendrick announced the winners of award certificates by company. There are multiple tiers based on performance: Bronze — $1 million in sales or 15 sides, Silver — $2 million or 25 sides, Gold — $3 million or 35 sides, Platinum — $4 million or 45 sides, Emerald — $5 million or 55 sides, Sapphire — $6 million or 65 sides and Diamond — $7 million or more or 75 or more sides.
The award winners were:
Century 21 Broughton Team
Edward VanSickle, Bronze; Jan Brown, Bronze; Lyndsey Bush, Bronze; Christine Jeffries, Silver; Beth Knight, Silver; Kelly LaForce, Gold; Sashia Timchek, Gold; Shelly Burton, Gold; and Jacki Thurman, Platinum
Fretwell & Associates
Virgil Welker, Silver; and Jennifer Wood, Diamond
Hannibal Realty
Ariana Galluzzio, Gold; J’Nelle Lee, Diamond; and Teree Haynes, Diamond
Prestige Realty
Barbara Lemons, Bronze; Tara Zeiger, Silver; Jill Best, Silver; Joni Coberly, Silver; Scott Leake, Platinum; Christina Zeiger, Platinum; Lisa Kairy, Sapphire; Sheri Neisen, Diamond; Sue-Ann Westhoff, Diamond; and Kristi Trevathan, Diamond
Plowman & Associates
Sue Giroux, Gold
Ragar Realty
Michael Miller, Bronze; Zac Garner, Bronze; and Wes Tuley, Emerald
Ravenscraft Realty
Amanda Click, Bronze; Donnely Oppy, Bronze; Janice Shaw, Silver; Kristi Bussell, Platinum; Jennifer Ruhl, Diamond; Kassondra Terrill, Diamond; and Terry Sampson, Diamond
Scherder Realty
Len Scherder, Silver
See Real Estate
Becky Baker, Bronze; John Thomas, Gold; Debbie Kendrick, Platinum; and Mark Bandy, Sapphire
Swick Realty
Joni Wilson, Bronze
Kendrick welcomed everyone to the upcoming Capital Conference, which provides an opportunity for MTAR members to express their voice to legislators in Jefferson City. One of the key issues to be discussed is expanding broadband access.
Kendrick said the Realtors Political Action Committee has been responsible for several community improvements, including grants for a bench at Sodalis Nature Preserve and 2019 school bond issues for the Hannibal, Canton, Mo. and Monroe City school districts. Additionally, the RPAC will fund an Alley Activation Grant for a mural and gathering place in Monroe City.
She also thanked the 77% of members who had already donated to the RPAC this year. Funds raised from gift baskets and other donated items in the silent auction would also go toward the RPAC.
“Our money is taking care of our communities,” Kendrick said.
Lisa Kairy discussed the benefits of the Mark Twain Habitat for Humanity, which is a Christian organization helping families move into their own new home. They complete an application process to demonstrate an ability to pay and donate 300 hours of “sweat equity” to the construction of the home.
A single mother and her two children moved into the latest Habitat home in December, and the committee is currently searching for the next eligible family and land for the home.
Jacki Thurman also talked about Proposition A, which will go before Hannibal voters in April. The proposal calls for a 1/2-cent sales tax increase, and would generate an estimated $1.7 million per year. It is estimated tourists and visitors would pay 44% of the increase.
