HANNIBAL — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has approved the request to establish the Marion/Ralls Regional Port Authority, building on work that began more than 32 years ago.
Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, said approval of the new entity was requested during August by the Marion County Port Authority's board of commissioners. Once the new Marion/Ralls Regional Port Authority board is seated, the Marion County Port Authority will be dissolved, allowing the regional port to begin work.
“With the approval of the Regional Port Authority ... the MC Port Board of Commissioners will appoint the initial Regional Port Authority Commission members.” Mehaffy said.
In winding down its operations, the Marion County Port Authority Commissioners will transfer all funds and other assets to the Marion/Ralls Regional Authority.
Mehaffy said the new Regional Port Authority will file to use the name Hannibal Regional Port Authority.
“The Hannibal brand is strong and known around the world. The commissioners intend to leverage the strength of that brand moving forward,” Mehaffy said.
The port authority is considered a separate political subdivision of the state of Missouri and is authorized to exercise port functions within the boundaries of Marion and Ralls counties.
The Marion County Port Authority was founded in 1988 to help guide efforts for construction of a port that would serve businesses in the region and boost the local economy. Missouri, Illinois and Iowa also passed state laws decades ago to promote multi-state port districts.
In coming weeks, appointees of the regional port's board will meet to take the oath of office, adopt bylaws and elect officers. New bank accounts will be established and accept responsibility for all existing contracts and obligations of the Marion County Port Authority.
Mehaffy said it is likely that the Marion County Port Commissioners will hold a special meeting to begin the transition in January of 2021.
“I am grateful to our Port Board of Commissioners and to the Ralls and Marion County Commissions for their vision, and willingness to partner in this endeavor. I am also grateful to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for their approval of our request,” Mehaffy said.
The Marion County Port Board of Commissioners includes Mehaffy, Brian Caldwell, Brock Fahy, Gerry Maas, Rusty Adrian, Doug Krigbaum, Gordon Ipson and David Lomax.
More information about the Marion County Port Authority, is available at hredc.com/marion-county-port-authority.