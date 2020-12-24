Marion R-II School District receives grant for recycled outdoor equipment

PHILADEPLHIA, Mo. — The Marion County R-II School District was awarded funding from two special grants in 2020.
The school applied for a Solid Waste Grant and Mini Educational Grant though the Mark Twain Solid Waste Management District. School officials were awarded $10,014.20 in Solid Waste Grant funding for the purchase of a new border surrounding the playground, a new walkway to the playground, gaga ball game and a new set of bleachers — all made from recycled materials.
They were also awarded $1,804.91 in funding for the mini educational grant, funding was used to purchase a recycled picnic table and recycled bench. The recycled equipment offers educational updates to the schools’ outdoor classroom area and ballfield for students, the community and members of visiting schools.
“The Mark Twain Solid Waste District is always eager to work with schools in our district to provide recycled equipment that will offer an educational aspect,” said Ashley Long, district planner for the Mark Twain Solid Waste Management District. “Incorporating recycled equipment into a community-based location is a great way to educate the public on the end results of recycling.”
The Mark Twain Solid Waste Management District is funded by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and governed by an Executive Board of County Commissioners from the seven-county region, including Marion County Commissioner Steven Begley. Administration for the District is provided by the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments located in Perry.
This grant was partly funded by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in conjunction with the Mark Twain Solid Waste Management District and Marion County R-II.