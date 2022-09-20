COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Marion County youth received honors as one of the top 10 competitors in the ages 8-10 category during the University of Missouri Extension State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest.
Almost 150 Missouri 4-H youths applied their evaluation and communication skills Sept. 10 at the Trowbridge Livestock Center on the MU campus in Columbia.
Marion County resident Rance Greiman was selected as one of the top 10 competitors among fellow 4-H members who are 8-10 years of age.
Youths involved with the livestock judging program develop key life skills to aid in their future career success, said MU Extension state 4-H agriculture educator Maria Calvert. “Through involvement in a 4-H judging team, members must make rapid, logical decisions and defend their decisions via oral reasons,” she said.
Calvert said that more than half of the participants responded that, compared to before participating in this event, they now have more knowledge in the areas of identifying visual and genetic characteristics of an animal, comparing their perception of an animal against the ideal, judging classes, using livestock judging terminology and giving reasons.
More than 90% of youth in the event consider themselves educated consumers of agricultural products, are comfortable sharing their knowledge of agriculture with others, see themselves as advocates for the industry and are planning to pursue careers in agriculture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.