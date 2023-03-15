PALMYRA, Mo. — Options for Women will hold its first Marion County Walk for Life and Pancake and Sausage Breakfast on Saturday, May 13 at Flower City Park in Palmyra.

Breakfast is being provided by the Palmyra Knights of Columbus and will be served from 8-11 a.m. at the Sesquicentennial Hall. Free will donations will be accepted. Registration for the walk and a special warm up session will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the walk event beginning at 9 a.m.

