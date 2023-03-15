PALMYRA, Mo. — Options for Women will hold its first Marion County Walk for Life and Pancake and Sausage Breakfast on Saturday, May 13 at Flower City Park in Palmyra.
Breakfast is being provided by the Palmyra Knights of Columbus and will be served from 8-11 a.m. at the Sesquicentennial Hall. Free will donations will be accepted. Registration for the walk and a special warm up session will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the walk event beginning at 9 a.m.
Money is raised through online giving and pledges. T-shirts will also be available for purchase the day of the event. Churches and other groups are encouraged to form teams for the event.
Prizes will be awarded to the team raising the most money, the team with the most members present the day of the event and the individual raising the most money.
Sponsors for the day include the Palmyra Knights of Columbus, Missouri State Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, Priority Physical Therapy and LS Tax Service.
Proceeds from the breakfast and the walk will go to support the Options for Women Pregnancy Resource Center, located at 7A Northport Plaza in Hannibal. Options for Women opened in Bowling Green in 2016, with the Hannibal office opening just last fall.
The organization serves pregnant women and young mothers and fathers across northeast Missouri. Services are provided free of charge and confidentially, including lab grade pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and life coaching. Pregnancy, parenting and life skills classes are offered free at the center and online, with incentives for participation.
Options for Women also offers referrals for medical help and temporary housing for expectant mothers in need, prenatal vitamins, counseling and support for those grieving an abortion or miscarriage, adoption referrals, information on abortion and abortion pill reversal, a mentoring program for young men and ongoing support and encouragement to young parents.
The center is maintained through the generosity of donors and community volunteers. Donations will be accepted on site the day of the walk or may be made online through the registration link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.