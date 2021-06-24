PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County will soon have a logo.
During the June 21 meeting of the Marion County commissioners at the courthouse in Palmyra the need for a county logo was considered.
After discussing the possibility of hiring someone to submit a design the commissioners decided to go in a different direction. Commissioner Steve Begley made a motion to have a logo contest during the upcoming Marion County Fair. Logo entries will be placed on display and voted on by citizens of the county.
The individual who submits the winning logo will receive a $100 prize that will be donated by the commissioners.
In other business, the commissioners signed a Marion County Planning and Zoning resolution letter on the Lee Atkins property.
The commissioners also signed a letter for permanent and temporary easements with landowners involved in the construction of the bridge located on County Road 402.
Marion County Assessor Mark Novak advised the commission that beginning this week his office would be mailing real estate value change notices (impact notices) to county residents whose real estate values are increasing.
Representative of Chariton Valley Broadband asked the county to consider partnering with them to bring broadband to areas that are currently without it. The company is seeking funding in order to bring broadband into rural areas. It reports that it costs between $25,000 and $30,000 per mile for installation. The company recommended that the county consider using its American Rescue Plan monies for the project. The commissioners took no action.
Maria Kuhns, who was recently hired by the Northeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Council as the entrepreneurship specialist, gave a brief update on items to be addressed.
Stephanie Cooper, administrator for Douglass Community Services, recommended awarding the request for qualifications to Klingner and Associates for the engineering study that will be done for the expansion of DCS. The study will be paid for through a Community Development Block Grant which will run through Marion County.
It was reported that the city of Palmyra will be opening bids for the work to be done on the drainage, curb and guttering issue at the Palmyra courthouse on Tuesday, July 13.
The commissioners were told that the next Marion County Board of Equalization hearing will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, July 19, in the County Commission room at the courthouse in Palmyra.
The commissioners agreed to send a letter of support for the NECAC Housing Preservation Grant.
The commission learned that the bid for the Taylor siren project came in higher than expected. After committing $5,250 to the project the commissioners agreed to increase the amount of the county’s contribution to $6,250. The funds will come through the American Rescue Plan monies for safety.
The Marion County Commission has written a letter of support for fully funding an engineering study and the ultimate construction of the U.S. 61 bypass around the city of Hannibal.