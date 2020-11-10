HANNIBAL — Free COVID-19 tests will be offered from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the Hannibal Inn and Conference Center, 1414 Market St.
Jean McBride, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, said the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is coordinating the free screening. The Missouri National Guard will conduct the drive-thru tests, which will involve nasal swabs.
"The lab will contact people with results. They didn't tell me how long that would take. I do know these are not the rapid tests, so they will be more accurate," McBride said.
Marion County was selected for the free testing after coronavirus cases have risen in recent weeks.
Tuesday's report indicated 51 additional positive tests for COVID-19 in Marion County. The county has had 1,321 cases since March. There are 216 active cases with six hospitalized. There have been 1,090 recovered patients and 15 deaths.
Reservations for the testing should be made at health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling 877-435-8411.
We'd like to get as many people to sign up for the tests as we can get," McBride said.