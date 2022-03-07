STAFF REPORT
PALMYRA, Mo. — A juvenile male suffered minor injuries Saturday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 6 p.m. on private property 2 miles northwest of Palmyra.
Involved in the accident was a 2018 KTM 250 motorcycle driven by a 17-year-old male of Palmyra.
According to the accident report the crash occurred when the driver attempted to take off and he was ejected from the vehicle.
The injured teenager was taken by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital.