STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Marion County has hit the kind of milestone nobody wanted, surpassing 1,000 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The Marion County Health Department announced 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus. That brought the county’s total positive cases to 1,004 – nearly assuring that the county’s update on Thursday afternoon would top 1,000 cases.
Health Department Administrator Jean McBride said Wednesday there were 125 active COVID-19 cases, with five in the hospital. The county reports 865 recovered cases and 14 deaths since the pandemic was first detected in this area around the beginning of March.
McBride said many of the new cases in Marion County have been traced back to in-home or family transmission.
“I know that people are being very careful at work about masks, handwashing or social distancing, but when they get home they feel comfortable there and may let down their guard a little bit,” McBride said.
As a result when one person in a household comes down with the coronavirus it is not unusual for all members in the home to test positive. That was not the case during the early weeks of the pandemic. People also are letting down their guard in other ways.
“When we track back, we see some of these cases come after people attend a birthday or a bridal shower, because they knew the people and felt comfortable,” McBride said.
Marion County Health Department’s website has been getting more views in recent months and now has safety tips for celebrating Halloween as well as information on staying safe on Election Day.
Coronavirus cases have climbed in Ralls and Monroe counties as well during recent weeks.
The surge in virus cases has been seen statewide.
Admissions at St. Louis-area hospitals have risen dramatically over the past month, driven in part by an increase in patients from rural areas where hospitals are overwhelmed.
Alex Garza, who heads the task force, called the recent rise in hospital admissions “heartbreaking.”
St. Louis hospitals are at 85% capacity, and intensive care units are at 75%, the task force reported.
“We have a lot of sick people in our care, and they don’t just have COVID-19. But we can prevent the number of patients sick with the virus if we all just wear a mask, social distance, stay away from large gatherings and wash our hands,” Garza said.
The situation is equally dire in Columbia, where the Columbia/Boone County Health Department reported 95 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a new record. Nearly one-third of those patients — 31 — were in ICU, and 19 were on ventilators.
Meanwhile, the Kansas City Star reported that the number of coronavirus deaths in the metro area, which includes Kansas City as well as counties in Missouri and Kansas, was at 176 in October, the most of any month since the onset of the pandemic.
Deaths in the region have risen sharply during the fall. The metro area recorded 80 deaths in August but 172 in September.
“We would predict that November will be worse than October,” Kansas City Health Department Director Rex Archer told the Star. “December’s going to be worse than November and January’s going to be worse than December. We will continue to set records.”
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows Missouri had the seventh-highest number of per capita deaths over the past seven days, and the 12th highest number of new cases per capita. The statewide positivity rate of 11.6% is more than twice the World Health Organization’s 5% benchmark for reopening.
The Associated Press provided information for this story.