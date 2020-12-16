PALMYRA, Mo. — For many people 2020 will be a year best forgotten for an assortment of reasons, not the least of which is the COVID-19 virus. However, at the Marion County Courthouse the year will be remembered as a record setter in terms of sales tax revenue.
During Monday's meeting of the Marion County Commission at the courthouse in Palmyra, County Clerk Valerie Dornberger reported that sales tax revenue was up year to date and that 2020 sales tax receipts were the highest on record.
Total sales tax receipts for the year were $2,361,294 which eclipsed the previous record of $2,192,981 established in 2019.
“I think the possible reason that our sales tax was up was due to the fact that people are staying local to shop,” Dornberger said. “I also believe we may be attracting some residents from Illinois to Missouri for shopping, eating out, etc., all due to COVID.”
While sales tax revenue is up, use tax is down for the year as compared to previous years, Dornberger said.
In other business, the commissioners scheduled their final meeting of 2020. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
The county's premium for property, liability and auto insurance will be going up approximately 8% in 2021 to $177,621. GDC Insurance Services will continue to provide insurance coverage for the county.
The county is scheduling meetings with property owners near where the new bridge is planned on County Road 402. It is anticipated that construction of the new bridge will begin in the fall of 2021 once funding is secured.
County Coordinator Teya Stice reported that the final balance of CARES Act funds was approximately $700. Any leftover CARES Act money must be returned to the federal government.
The commissioners unanimously approved a Hazardous Material Emergency Preparedness Grant. Money from the grant will be used by local fire departments to help pay for training on how to safely deal with hazardous materials.