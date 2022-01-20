PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County tax receipts are off to a good start in 2022.
During the Tuesday, Jan. 18, meeting of the county commission at the courthouse in Palmyra, County Clerk Valerie Dornberger reported that all sales and use tax receipts for the month of January 2022 were up slightly compared to the same period in 2021.
In other business, the commissioners signed an Emergency Management Performance Grant reimbursement from the State Emergency Management Agency which will pay one half of the county’s emergency management director’s salary.
It was reported that Teya Stice, the county coordinator, has completed the Local Public Agency Training Program through the Missouri Department of Transportation.
