HANNIBAL — The Marion County Republican Central Committee will host their annual Lincoln Day Breakfast from 8 a.m. to about 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at American Legion Post 55, at 3819 Highway MM.
Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. The theme will be “Striving for Freedom — Continuing to Make Missouri Great.”
Statewide Republican office holders have been invited to attend this event, including Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
Also invited are the major Republican candidates for Roy Blunt’s U. S. Senate seat and
the two announced Republican candidates for the State Auditor’s position.
Additionally, locally elected officials such as State Senator Cindy O’Laughlin and State Representatives Louis Riggs, and all Marion County elected officials and candidates for the 2022 election cycle, have been invited.
People interested in attending this event need to make a reservation as soon as possible by contacting Larry Craig at 573-221-8490 before 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 23. The cost of the event is $35 per person. Table sponsorships are also available by calling for details.
Proceeds from this event will go toward supporting future projects of the Marion County Republican Central Committee and supporting future candidates of the Republican Party at the state and local levels in the 2022 election.
Anyone unable to attend the event, who would like to show their support for the activities of the Marion County Republican Central Committee, may send a donation made payable to “MCRCC,” P. O. Box 45, Hannibal, Mo. 63401-0045.
