PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — The Marion County R-II PTO will host its annual “Mustang Style” store on Saturday, July 24, at MCRII School, 2905 Hwy D.
This year, the MCRII PTO is hosting the first-ever MCRII all-school reunion at the Barn of Beau & Company, 7109 County Road, 402 in Palmyra. All current and former MCRII faculty, staff, students and alumni, as well as their families, are invited to join the fun. There will be food (hamburgers, hot dogs, sweet corn and more; Mustang family friendship, music by Carson Bock and other activities.
Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are available in advance through noon Saturday, July 17, for $10 per person or $15 per couple. Tickets purchased after noon July 17 will be $20 per person or $30 per couple.
Tickets are available by going to mcr2pto.com or mailing a check to MCRII PTO, 2905 Hwy D, Philadelphia, MO 63461.
More Information is available by calling or texting 217-617-3568 or e-mailing mcr2pto@gmail.com. Questions can also be answered by contacting Kate Dougherty at 217-617-3568 or mcr2pto@gmail.com.