PALMYRA, Mo. — A partnership involving Marion County and the city of Palmyra could be forged to deal with a storm water and curbing issue in the community's downtown area.
Representatives of Palmyra, Mayor Loren Graham and City Superintendent Austen Dornberger, met with County Commissioners Larry Welch and Steve Begley during the Monday, Feb. 1, meeting of the commission at the courthouse in Palmyra. They discussed a storm water and curbing issue on the south and west side of the courthouse.
It was noted that the curbing on the south side of the courthouse has eroded away. In addition there is an issue with storm water that flows from the alley across the street. That storm water runoff floods the parking area on the south and west side of the courthouse.
Klingner and Associates has already created a storm water plan for Palmyra. City officials and the commissioners discussed the plans and agreed to see if there might be a Community Development Block Grant available to cover the project's cost. Begley indicated that he would contact the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments to see if such a grant is available.
In other business, a partial loan repayment in the amount of $150,000 was approved from the Capital Improvements Fund to the General Revenue Emergency Fund. The remaining balance of the loan, $150,000, between the two funds is tentatively scheduled to be made in 2022.
The installation of a new sound system in the courtroom of the courthouse in Palmyra is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 8.
The county has been advised of an extension for CARES Act funds to be spent. The new deadline is now June 30, 2021.
Teya Stice, county coordinator, said she will be taking out an ad in an effort to fill the position field representative for Marion County. The previous field rep, Chuck Smith, has taken a different position.