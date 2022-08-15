PALMYRA, Mo. — Youth received awards for a wide variety of activities, projects and livestock showings during the 2022 Marion County Junior Fair at Flower City Park.
Archery
- Longbow – No Accessories: Burt Hulse, Youth 8-10
- Compound Fingers: Bailey Warner, Junior 11-13
- Compound Release: Easton Ruth, Youth 8-10
- Compound Release: Riley Sutter, Junior 11-13
- Compound Release: Wyatt Tuley, Senior 14+
Trap
- Trap Singles: Rollin Redd, Ages 11-12
- Trap Singles: Ayden Shortridge, Ages 13-15
- Trap Singles: Ethan Hall, Ages 16-18
- Trap Doubles: Ayden Shortridge, Ages 13-15
.22/BB/Pellet
- BB Youth Peep: Evan Shortridge
- Pellet Senior Peep: Ayden Shortridge
- Smallbore/.22 Youth Open: Quentin Click
- Smallbore/.22 Youth Peep: Anderson Stewart
- Smallbore/.22 Junior Open: Hannah Studer
- Smallbore/.22 Senior Open: Ethan Hall
- Air Pistol Youth: Evan Shortridge
- Air Pistol Junior: Hannah Studer
- Air Pistol Senior: Ayden Shortridge
- .22 Pistol Senior: Ethan Hall
Building Projects
- Woodworking: Anderson Steward
- Farm Mechanics: Ayden Shortridge
- Sewing: Sydney Hillman
- Cake Decorating: Brie Lehman
Livestock
- Market Lambs
- Grand Champion: Jared DeHaan
- Reserve Grand Champion: Trace Greiman
- Market Goats
- Grand Champion: Clare Williams
- Reserve Grand Champion: Noah Williams
- Market Swine
- Grand Champion: Olivia Dames
- Reserve Grand Champion: Caleb Zook
- Grand and Reserve Champion Real-Time: Olivia Dames
- Market Beef
- Grand Champion: Kye Lehenbauer
- Reserve Grand Champion: Heidi Lehenbauer
- Grand and Reserve Champion Beef Carcass: Burton Hulse
- Beef Rate of Gain
Rabbits - Meat Pen
- Grand Champion: Reed Miller
- Reserve Grand Champion: Natalie Miller
- Grand Champion: Savannah Corey
- Rabbits – Single Fryer
- Grand Champion: Kellen Camden
- Broilers
- Grand and Reserve Grand Champion: Trigg Heimer
- Bacon
- Grand Champion: Heidi Lehenbauer
- Reserve Grand Champion: Jacob Yoder
- Hams
- Grand and Reserve Grand Champion: Aiden Camden
- Other Awards
- 1st Year Poultry Member: Coggeshall Family – Jackson, Luke and Emily Faye
- Poultry Clean Barn: Taylor 4H
- Poultry Herdsman: Bradey Heimer
- 1st year Rabbit Member: Harper Moon
- Rabbit Clean Barn: Marion Boosters
- Rabbit Herdsman: Bailey Warner
- Goat Clean Barn: Fabius 4H
- Goat Herdsman: Quentin Click
- Sheep Clean Barn: Palmyra FFA
- Sheep Herdsman: Keira Waite
- Swine Clean Barn: Silver Spurs
- Swine Herdsman: Blake Pfanner
- Beef Clean Barn: Stone 4H
- Beef Herdsman: Heidi Lehenbauer
- 1st Year Beef Member: Luke Shepherd
- 1st Year 4H Member: Luke Shepherd and Addi Mudd
- Outstanding Livestock Exhibitor Award: Addy Kroeger
Breeding Livestock
- Cattle
- Overall Grand Champion Bull: Aidan Oswald
- Overall Reserve Champion Bull: Kye Lehenbauer
- Overall Grand Champion Female: Burton Hulse
- Overall Reserve Champion Female: Kye Lehenbauer
- Goats
- Dairy Bucks and Does: Cayley Duppong
- Champion Meat Buck: Emmalee Drebes
- Reserve Champion Meat Buck: Kalyn Dowell
- Champion Meat Doe: Marah Greiman
- Reserve Champion Meat Doe: Noah Williams
- Overall Buck: Emmalee Drebes
- Overall Reserve Buck: Cayley Duppong
- Overall Doe: Marah Grieman
- Overall Reserve Doe: Noah Williams
- Poultry
- Champion Standard: Shane Gard
- Reserve Standard: Avalynn Camden
- Champion Bantam: Shane Gard
- Reserve Bantam: Shane Gard
- Champion Other Fowl: Trigg Heimer
- Reserve Other Fowl: Trigg Heimer
- Best of Show: Shane Gard
- Sheep
- Overall and Reserve Champion Ewe: Jared DeHaan
- Swine
- Champion and Reserve Boar: Lisa Gabel
- Grand Gilt: Caleb Zook
- Reserve Gilt: Tucker Willard
Showmanship
- Beef
- Showmanship Girl 14 and up: Olivia Lehenbauer
- Showmanship Boy 14 and up: Aidan Oswald
- Showmanship Girl 11-13: Addison Oswald
- Showmanship Boy 11-13: Selby Hulse
- Showmanship Girl 8-10: Cecilia Hulse
- Showmanship Boy 8-10: Burton Hulse
- Overall Showmanship: Aidan Oswald
- Goat
- Showmanship Boy 14 and up: Tanner Strubinger
- Showmanship Girl 14 and up: Clare Williams
- Showmanship Boy 11-13: Noah Williams
- Showmanship Girl 11-13: Marah Grieman
- Showmanship Boy 8-10: Rance Grieman
- Showmanship Girl 8-10: Heidi Lehenbauer
- Overall Showmanship: Clare Williams
- Sheep
- Showmanship Boy 14 and up: Trace Greiman
- Showmanship Girl 14 and up: Clare Williams
- Showmanship Boy 11-13: Pierce White
- Showmanship Girl 11-13: Marah Greiman
- Showmanship Boy 8-10: Rance Greiman
- Showmanship Girl 8-10: Keller O'Bryan
- Overall Showmanship: Trace Greiman
- Swine
- Showmanship Girl 14 and up: Ella Goldinger
- Showmanship Boy 14 and up: Lane Willard
- Showmanship Girl 11-13: Olivia Dames
- Showmanship Boy 11-13: Caleb Zook
- Showmanship Girl 8-10: Harper Heimer
- Showmanship Boy 8-10: Case O'Brien
- Overall Showmanship: Caleb Zook
- High Point Performance
- 14 and up: Addy Kroeger
- Ages 11-13: Hailey Luthenauer
- Ages 8-10: Laney Weaver
- High Point Game
- 14 and up: Nora Gottman
- Ages 11-13: Emma Meyer
- Ages 8-10: Donavan Meyer
- Overall Winner
- 14 and up: Addy Kroeger
- Ages 11-13: Delina Meyer
- Ages 8-10: Donavan Meyer
- Sportsmanship
- 14 and up: Cassandra Dissel
- Ages 11-13: Jarrett Damron
- Ages 8-10: Emma Thornburg
