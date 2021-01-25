PALMYRA, Mo. - Coming off of a record-setting sales tax year the Marion County Commission on Monday approved a budget for 2021 that includes a $1 per hour pay raise for county employees, but does not raise taxes.
According to County Clerk/Budget Officer Valerie Dornberger, despite the COVID-19 pandemic the county did not miss a beat in terms of revenue.
"Sales tax revenues were the highest on record as county residents stayed in the county to shop and promote their local businesses," Dornberger said. "As far as sales tax goes, any year that you have excess funds it is always easier to plan for the following year.
"We do not plan on an increase again this year in sales tax. We budgeted for normal growth as we would normally do. I believe our budget looks very sound for 2021 barring any further disasters."
As 2020 ended important county fund balances were healthy. The General Revenue Fund stood at $1,202,457 while General Revenue Emergency Fund was $1,021,091.
"Marion County did experience one of the highest years on record with all funds coming in under budget and balanced," Dornberger said.
Dornberger reported that the commissioners not only held the line on property taxes in 2020, they did not anticipate raising taxes in 2021.
One of the highlights of 2020 was completion and opening last spring of the Taylor Bridge.
"All loans made from the General Revenue Fund and the General Revenue Emergency Fund to build the Taylor Bridge have been partially repaid," Dornberger said.
On County Road 402 construction of a new bridge is expected to begin this year.
Marion County was able to offset some of the expense of hazard pay due to the COVID pandemic to emergency services personnel at the sheriff's department by receiving CARES Act funding from the federal government.
The sheriff's department paid off three patrol vehicles that were purchased in 2017 and entered into a lease/purchase agreement for four new patrol vehicles in 2020. The department has also been approved to remodel the dispatcher's area of the jail and replace the flooring in the kitchen which has not been renovated since the building was constructed in 1992.
The commission will be adding an additional $50,000 to the Jail Renovation Fund, which entered fiscal year 2021 with a balance of $259,212. The revenue has been designated for a new roof at the county jail.
In 2020 the county paid off the lease on five road graders that were purchased in 2015 for the county highway department and purchased a new service truck. The county commission has budgeted for the purchase of two dump trucks and will enter into a lease/purchase agreement for five new road graders in 2021.
Because of the ongoing COVID threat the budgeting process was handled differently this year, which found the commissioners not meeting face-to-face with all budgeting personnel.
"It was not really a challenge to not be meeting with officials," Dornberger said. "Everyone submitted their budgets and we called them if we had any questions. It actually was pretty simple."