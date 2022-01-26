STAFF REPORT
PALMYRA, Mo. — Following a record-setting year financially in 2021, the Marion County Commission approved Monday a budget for 2022 that includes a $1.50 pay raise for full-time county employees.
During Monday’s budget hearing at the courthouse in Palmyra, County Clerk Valerie Dornberger had several highlights to cite from last year.
“Marion County has seen one of the highest years on record with funds coming in under budget and balanced,” she said. “Sales and Use Tax revenues saw the highest (amounts collected) experienced by the county.
“With the COVID pandemic remaining an issue nationwide, Marion County has continued to see its local residents staying close to home to shop. This has helped Marion County’s economy stay very healthy.”
Finishing 2021 with extremely healthy balances was the General Revenue Fund ($2,552,728) and the General Revenue Emergency Fund ($1,290,672).
“These are the highest balances on record for the county,” Dornberger said.
The county clerk added that the county received funds in 2021 from the American Rescue Plan Act. She said that money “helped to defray the cost of emergency services personnel who are continually working on the front lines to fight the pandemic, both in the public and within the county’s jail system.”
During 2021 the county paid off the bonds on the heating and cooling system at the jail.
Dornberger reported that the county has partially repaid the loan made from the General Revenue Emergency Fund for construction of the Taylor bridge. The final repayment for the Taylor bridge is scheduled to occur in 2022.
Construction of a new bridge on County Road 402 will begin this spring and should be completed by this fall.
The budget approved unanimously by the commissioners includes revenue for the replacement of the roof at the jail and to construct a storage building on land located between the Marion County Highway Department and the jail in Palmyra.
“This (new building) will help the storage issue in both the Palmyra and Hannibal courthouses and should help each office gain additional space needed for social distancing in both courthouses for the public and employees,” Dornberger said.
According to Dornberger, the commission did not raise county property taxes in 2021 and does not anticipate an increase in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.