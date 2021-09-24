WEST QUINCY, Mo. — A three-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Marion County left two people with minor injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 3:58 p.m., Sept. 23, on U.S. 24 on the Bayview Bridge in West Quincy.
Involved in the mishap were a 2020 Ford pickup driven by 19-year-old Samantha M. Hirner of Palmyra, a 2012 Buick Enclave operated by 24-year-old Lorrin R. Miles of Quincy, Ill., and a 2002 Mercury Sable driven by 27-year-old Steven N. Carter of Quincy, Ill. All three vehicles were eastbound.
According to the accident report the Ford was stopped in traffic when it was struck in the rear by the Buick which was then hit from behind by the Mercury.
Injured were Hirner and a 5-year-old male, who was a passenger in the Buick. Hirner and the child, who were both wearing safety devices, were transported to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.