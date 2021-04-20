PALMYRA, Mo. — A Hannibal man and woman were injured Monday night in a one-vehicle crash in Marion County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident occurred at 8:40 p.m. April 19 on County Road 262, 4 miles south of Palmyra.
A 2011 Ford Escape was being driven east by 34-year-old Brandon P. Wilson of Hannibal. According to the accident report, the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign, traveled across U.S. 24 where it struck a ditch.
Brandon P. Wilson, who was not wearing a safety device, sustained serious injuries.
A passenger in the vehicle, 30-year-old Adele C. Wilson of Hannibal, suffered moderate injuries. She was wearing a safety device.
The injured were transported by Marion County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.