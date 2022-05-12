MONROE CITY, Mo. — A one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Marion County left two people injured.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 3:45 p.m., May 11, on Route Z, 6 miles north of Monroe City.
Involved in the accident was a 2015 Freightliner driven by 34-year-old Darren L. Gibbons of Hannibal.
According to the MSHP incident report the vehicle initially traveled off the right side of the road. When the driver overcorrected the truck then traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
Gibbons sustained serious injuries. He was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.
Also injured was a passenger, 21-year-old Alexander J. Huffman of Quincy, Ill. Huffman, whose injuries were described as minor, was treated at the scene.
Neither Gibbons or Huffman were wearing a safety device.
