HANNIBAL — A Texas man was left with minor injuries following a one-vehicle crash Friday morning in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 7:45 a.m., July 29, on U.S. 36, 6 miles west of Hannibal.
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 3:34 pm
Involved in the mishap was a 2017 Kenworth tractor trailer driven by 29-year-old Shavaughn L. Brown of Flint, Texas.
According to the incident report the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road. When Brown overcorrected the tractor-trailer overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes of the highway.
Brown, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
