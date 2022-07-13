PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man was left with minor injuries Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 3:45 p.m., July 12, on County Road 337, 4 miles northeast of Palmyra.
Involved in the mishap was a 2021 Ford F-150 driven by 45-year-old Scott A. Gard of Mexico, Mo., and a 2016 Ford F-150 operated by 49-year-old Howard E. Disselhorst of Palmyra.
According to the incident report the truck driven by Gard crossed the centerline and struck the vehicle driven by Disselhorst nearly head on.
Disselhorst, who was wearing a safety device, indicated he would seek his own treatment for his injuries.
