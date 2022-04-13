MAYWOOD, Mo. — A 17-year-old juvenile suffered moderate injuries Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 8 a.m., April 12, on Route A, 1.5 miles southwest of Maywood.
A 2009 Toyota Camry driven by a male juvenile from Maywood was involved in the crash.
According to the accident report, the northbound vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole.
The driver, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by Marion County EMS to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
