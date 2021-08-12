HANNIBAL — A Hannibal woman suffered moderate injuries Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle collision in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 8:45 a.m., Aug. 11, at U.S. 24 and Highway MM, 6 miles west of Hannibal.
A 2007 International tractor-trailer was being driven northbound by 60-year-old Michael A. Wibberg of Linn. Traveling southbound was a 2009 Chevrolet Impala operated by 89-year-old Patsy U. Miller of Hannibal.
According to the report, the Impala was making a left turn when it was struck by the tractor-trailer.
Miller, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.