PALMYRA, Mo. — The Marion County commissioners have joined a growing list of Northeast Missouri entities in expressing support for fully funding an engineering study and ultimately construction of the U.S. 61 bypass (expressway) at Hannibal.
Presiding Commissioner David Lomax, Eastern District Commissioner Larry Welch and Western District Commissioner Steve Begley signed the letter during their June 21 meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra.
In the letter the commissioners point out the "ongoing safety issue" that is created by the mixing of heavy truck traffic with residential, school and commercial vehicles along the highway as it currently passes through Hannibal.
Citing Missouri State Highway Patrol and Hannibal Police Department crash data along U.S. 61 in Hannibal there is annually a dozen or more serious or fatal crashes.
The commissioners also noted in their letter the close proximity that U.S. 61 comes to Hannibal School District buildings. They expressed concern over what could transpire if a truck hauling hazardous materials was involved in an accident close to the schools.
"An attempted evacuation away from U.S. 61 would be a disaster in its own right," wrote the commissioners.
In conclusion, the commission said that the study and construction of the bypass need to be completed "with all urgency."
The Marion County Commission's support of the bypass is nothing new. For years it has been placed on the list of priority projects that it submits annually to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Marion County has supported construction of the bypass even when the Hannibal City Council has not. It recently took two tries for the city council to approve issuing a letter of support for the engineering study to take place.
On June 1 a request for a letter of support for the study failed due to a 3-3 vote. On June 15 the council approved issuing the letter on the strength of a 5-1 vote.
In addition to the Marion County Commission, also supporting the engineering study and the proposed bypass overall is the Ralls County Commission, which has already submitted a letter expressing that sentiment to the state.