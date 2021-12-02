PALMYRA, Mo. — The Marion County Commission was provided an update on a new program being offered. The introduction was given by Whitney Thompson of Preferred Family Healthcare during the commission’s Nov. 29 meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra.
Thompson said the crisis counseling program is being called the Show Me Help Program.
After giving a brief overview Thompson asked and received permission to distribute flyers concerning the program to the public throughout the courthouse.
In other business, it was reported that Barnard Elevator Service will be increasing by 5 percent the cost of its annual maintenance contract for the elevator at the courthouse in Hannibal and Palmyra.
The commissioners approved unanimously to proceed with a study of the roof and all mechanical equipment at the Marion County Jail. The study, which will be performed by Poepping, Stone, Bach and Associates, will cost $9,000.
A preconstruction meeting for the bridge to be built on County Road 402 is scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6, in the County Commission Room at the Palmyra courthouse.
