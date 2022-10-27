PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County Commissioners supported efforts by Northeast Power to pursue an electric transmission line project funded through a Building Resilient Infrastructure and Community (BRIC) grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Northeast Power Chief Financial Officer Abe Gray submitted a document to Commissioners on Monday outlining approval of the BRIC grant from FEMA. The grant will provide funding for up to 90 percent of the total cost of the cooperative's planned construction project in Marion County. The commission will have its attorney review the document before signing.
Northeast Power plans to rebuild nine miles of 69 kV electrical transmission line in the Mississippi Flood Plain southeast of Taylor, Mo. Construction costs for the project total $10.5 million.
Gray, Northeast Power Manager of Economic Development and Member Services Allie, Bennett and COO Skylar Wegman previously came before the County Commission during the Monday, Oct. 17 meeting to request support for the BRIC grant. Commissioners unanimously agreed to submit a notice of interest (NOI) for the BRIC grant on behalf of Northeast Power.
Marion County Clerk Valerie Dornberger announced the Treasury Department planned to release additional money for federal land, of which Marion County possesses a small portion. County officials need to submit an application to receive the funds, which could total up to $50,000.
- Bids were approved for the sale of trustee held properties. Commissioners approved a bid from Chad Huckaby for $877 for 310 S. 8th St. A bid from Brandon Dopp of $200 for 110 N. Arch St. was also approved.
- Steve McGregor, representing GDC Insurance, presented an insurance loss report to the commission. He did not expect an increase in insurance costs for 2023, but recommended county officials increase values by six percent for the upcoming year. McGregor and Highway Supervisor Mike Schaefer discussed current values. McGregor will provide an updated list to Marion County Clerk Valerie Dornberger.
- Ruth Ann Wright submitted a lease agreement from AT&T for the parking lot adjacent to the Hannibal Courthouse. Commissioners approved the $10 per year lease agreement for 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.