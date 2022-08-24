PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County Commissioners approved a salary request for a third attorney from Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant during their regular meeting Monday.
Bryant came before members of the Commission to request a $50,000 annual salary for a third attorney in his office. He told commissioners he initially thought the salary amount was budgeted, but later discovered it was not.
County Clerk Valerie Dornberger will look into the financial situation, but she reported there should be enough in Bryant's budget or the General Revenue budget to pay the attorney's salary for the remainder of 2022.
Bryant will visit with Commissioners again when the next budgeting process begins. The Commission voted unanimously to pay for the third attorney's salary.
- Commissioners signed a local match resolution for $5,375 for the Taylor bridge project.
- County Coordinator Teya Stice received an email from Devon Campbell, with the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments. The message reported the county will receive $13,210 from the State Homeland Security Program grant to assist with paying for new MOSWIN radios.
- Bleigh Construction requested a contact person from the Marion County Commission regarding concrete testing for the storage building currently under construction. Commissioner Steve Begley will serve in that role daily.
- Begley received a complaint that the light was not shining on the flag on the Marion County Courthouse lawn. Stice said Maintenance Personnel Neil O'Bryan had replaced the bulb, but it continued to trip the breaker. Begley expressed that the issue needed to be resolved as soon as possible.
- Begley asked Stice about results from the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments' survey regarding broadband coverage in Marion County. Results from the survey are due by Monday, Sept. 12 in order to apply for a grant related to broadband service. Begley requested that the necessary steps are taken to meet the deadline.
In observance of Labor Day, the Commission approved a decision not to hold a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
