PALMYRA, Mo. — The Marion County Commission has approved a rezoning request, but before the action takes effect property owner Lee Atkins must first take action that has been required by the commissioners.
The commission’s decision came Monday during its meeting at the county courthouse in Palmyra.
Atkins had requested that the county rezone four acres of land that he owns at 8840 Jimmy O’Donnell Road from C1 Commercial to C2 Commercial for the purpose of constructing additional storage units at his business. Those units would be covered to accommodate RVs, boats and cars.
While the Marion County Planning and Zoning Board voted unanimously in favor of Atkins’ request, not everyone is supportive of the requested zoning change. Charles Dennison and Kim Glenn were in attendance at Monday’s commission meeting to speak in opposition to the rezoning request.
They stated that Atkins’ original zoning request which was granted stipulated that Atkins was to have enclosed storage units and that nothing would be stored outside of the units. In addition, Atkins was to construct a chain-link fence around the perimeter of the property.
They reported that as of Monday’s meeting RVs, boats and cars were being stored at the facility despite the fact that the fencing has never been completed.
It had also been discovered that individuals have been living in the units. Atkins has since had the individuals removed who had been residing there.
Dennison questioned whether Marion County has a comprehensive zoning plan in place or if it has worked in conjunction with the city of Hannibal to develop such a plan. Steve Begley, Western District commissioner, stated that no such plan exists at this time.
Begley read from the minutes that contained Atkins’ original zoning request. It stated that all units will be closed and that fencing will be installed around the property. Begley said that since Atkins had not done what was promised in his original zoning request, he did not feel that he could support Atkins’ rezoning request.
Eastern District Commissioner Larry Welch proposed that the rezoning request be approved provided that Atkins complete the fencing around the property’s perimeter and that some type of privacy screen be installed. Those stipulations must be completed prior to building additional storage units at the site. It was also stressed that the property can only be used for storage.
The commissioners approved the rezoning request unanimously.
In other business, Robert Parker and Jim Bishop requested that County Road 409 (Clear Creek Road) be blacktopped. They presented the commissioners with a petition from residents who live along the 0.9 of a mile road and support the project. The commission took no action but indicated it would consider the request when drafting the county’s 2022 budget.
Paperwork for a Chemical Emergency Preparedness Fund Grant was signed.
It was reported that the county is seeking sealant that will work on the Bear Creek bridge.
Approval was given a contract worth $99,597 with the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments to administer the American Rescue Plan in behalf of Marion County. The amount of the contract is approximately 1.8 percent of the funds that the county is due to receive through the ARP.
A new battery backup for the Internet at the Hannibal courthouse was purchased for $300.
The commissioners voted unanimously to cancel the Monday, May 31, commission meeting. The next regular meeting of the Marion County Commission will take place on Monday, June 7. That meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the courthouse in Palmyra.