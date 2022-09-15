PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County Commissioners conducted a public tax levy hearing, approving rates for the General Revenue Fund and Road and Bridge Fund for 2022.

The tax levy will be $.4503 per $100 of assessed valuation of property. The tax levy consists of $.1350 for General Revenue and $.3153 for Road and Bridge.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.