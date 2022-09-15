PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County Commissioners conducted a public tax levy hearing, approving rates for the General Revenue Fund and Road and Bridge Fund for 2022.
The tax levy will be $.4503 per $100 of assessed valuation of property. The tax levy consists of $.1350 for General Revenue and $.3153 for Road and Bridge.
Presiding Commissioner David Lomax made a motion to adopt a 2022 Code of Ethics, which covers procedures for topics including conflicts of interest, disclosure reports and filing of reports. Commissioners approved the measure.
- Marion County Chief Deputy Clerk Marla Meyers reported the county's fund balances, as well as sales and use tax balances, were down slightly for August but were still up overall for 2022. She will continue to monitor the balances. Interest for the month was also reported.
- County Coordinator Teya Stice discussed monitoring invoices received from Douglass Community Services. She said the agency must spend money from a $1 million grant first, noting there is a possibility all of the American Rescue Plan Act funds will not be needed.
- Stice also reviewed the Broadband Grant details, which pertained to providers including Chariton Valley and Mark Twain Communications. She contacted Darin Dowell with Chariton Valley to see if a grant application was in the works for Marion County. Dowell told Stice he would get back in touch with her with an update.
- Hannibal Public Schools Athletic Director Clint Graham came before the Commission to request a street closure for Stardust Road to Route W for a cross country meet from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8. The request was approved.
- Steve Disselhorst asked Commissioners to appoint Michelle Nunamacher to the Marion County Health Department Board, to fill a vacancy left when Mike Tompkins resigned. The appointment was granted.
- A request was presented to rezone Johnson Storage Units from agricultural to commercial zoning. Commissioners approved the request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.